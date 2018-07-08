Suri Cruise Notices She’s Due for a Manicure While on a Stylish Summer Stroll

Suri Cruise had the right idea when she took a morning stroll on Friday in New York City.

The 12-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise stepped out in simple ballet flats with a lightweight jacket and dress — better to keep cool in the summer with an easy breezy head-to-toe ensemble.

Alongside her nanny, Cruise looked adorable in pink and white trimmed jacket over a floral-print blue dress, and light ballet flats that featured short knot detail. Cruise also took notice that she was due for another manicure as she held our her hands and observed chipped nail polish during the outing.

Much like her mother, Cruise often wears floral-print dresses and ballet flats on outings. In fact, on July 1 they had a mommy-and-me date in Paris while in their go-to looks. Holmes opted for a pair of black patent flats with bow detail and a blue button-down summery floral dress.

Meanwhile, Cruise took on a similar look in white flats with a red flowery tunic with a striped skirt. Of course, when Cruise is at play she wears more appropriate footwear like sneakers. On June 23, she played with puppies in the park in NYC wearing Adidas Superstar sneakers, choosing a white and pink colorway. The Superstars feature a leather and textile upper and a rubber toe shell for added protection.

