Celebs Wearing Crop Tops for Summer

As summer begins, crop tops are an obvious choice for beating the heat.

With a high-waisted pair of pants or a maxi-skirt, crop tops can reveal just a subtle flash of skin. And for the hottest days, crop tops pair well with cutoff shorts.

Below, FN rounds up celebrities who are embracing the style with gusto.

Bella Hadid

The model is a major proponent of the crop top and frequently steps out in ab-baring ensembles, even when the weather doesn’t dictate it. Here, Hadid pairs cutoff Versace shorts and a gray crop top with a modest neckline with mid-calf lace-up boots.

Bella Hadid in Versace cutoff shorts and knee-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Kylie Jenner

Needless to say, the Kardashian-Jenner family is a major proponent of the crop top trend. The makeup mogul often steps out in crop tops, but here, she shows just a flash of tummy by wearing high-waisted Alexander Wang leggings.

Kylie Jenner CREDIT: Splash News

Sofia Vergara

Vergara loves towering heels, and here, she pairs sky-high stilettos with ripped jeans and a striped crop top for a sultry, yet casual ensemble.

Sofía Vergara CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made a crop top incredibly classy by flashing just a hint of skin in this petal pink shirt.

Priyanka Chopra CREDIT: Splash News

Halsey

The “Bad at Love” singer chose a festival worthy outfit at LAX Airport, sporting a leopard-print top with cutoff shorts and cowboy boots.

Halsey CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

