Stormi Takes On the Cold in an Adorable Pink Snowsuit & Baby Nikes

Stormi Webster is a Calfornia baby, so cold weather is foreign territory for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 10-month old. Naturally, she had to be properly equipped with the right gear for her dad’s Minnesota Atroworld stop.

Lip kit mogul Jenner dressed her little one in an adorable pale pink snowsuit featuring a plush, fur-lined hood, a pink beanie and a pair of classic crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. “Stormi takes the snow🎀,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring a sweet snap of the toddler looking at home aboard a private plane.

Yesterday, the reality star give fans a glimpse of her and Stormi wearing matching head-to-toe looks complete with crisp white kicks and colorful beanies before boarding their flight.

The 21-year-old Adidas ambassador also revealed on her Instagram story that she had forgotten to bring any luggage. “So we’re going to Ulta because I forgot my luggage, and I don’t have any makeup,” Jenner told viewers from the back seat of a car, where she sat with best friend Jordyn Woods.

