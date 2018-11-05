Stella Maxwell Goes Shirtless at ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Screening

Stella Maxwell went for a daring look at a New York screening of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story” yesterday.

The 28-year-old supermodel showed off her toned abs in a velvet black blazer with no shirt underneath. The New Zealand native paired the blazer with skintight leather pants, completing her all-black ensemble with a pair of cutout pumps.

Stella Maxwell CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The model who is gearing up for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this Thursday, wore her wavy locks down, going for an understated look with no noticeable jewelry.

Claire Foy — who stars in the film as Lisbeth Salander — also hit the red carpet. The 34-year-old actress sported a red Valentino dress with a plunging neckline and a belt at the waist. For footwear, she selected see-through Christian Louboutin stilettos with sparkly detailing.

Claire Foy CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Andreja Pejic, who also appears in the film, went for an all-black look like Maxwell’s. The 27-year-old model-turned-actress showed off her long legs in a Maticevski minidress with dramatic sleeves. She finished off her look with a pair of classic black pumps, wearing her bleached hair in an updo.

Andreja Pejic CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see what Stella Maxwell and other Victoria’s Secret models wore to their fittings for the 2018 show.

Want more?

Stella Maxwell Revealed Her Chest in This Bold See-Through Dress at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s Viewing Party

Supermodels, Leggy Gowns & Fierce Heels Are Trending at Chopard’s Secret Party in Cannes

Claire Foy Isn’t the Only One Making These Mismatched $1,400 Heels a Red Carpet Staple