Elsa Hosk and Stella Maxwell Make Hiking Look Easy in Trendy Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Elsa Hosk (L) and Stella Maxwell during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Nov. 2017.
Despite the majority of the country facing freezing temperatures or never-ending rain, California remains warm and celebs are talking advantage.

Elsa Hosk and Stella Maxwell used the fair weather today as an excuse to take their workout outside earlier today, going on a hike in the Malibu Creek State Park. Elsa shared a picture on Instagram of the duo rocking trendy workout gear, captioning it “A perfect day w my sis.”

A perfect day w my sis ❤️

Hosk herself wore an all-black ensemble with matching Nike sneakers.

Maxwell added a pop of color with her orange sports bra and blue and white tie-dyed joggers. Her black and white Asics sneakers added a darker element, featuring a zebra-like pattern around the ankle.

She also shared the same image with a joking caption of “summiting everest with my girl.”

summiting everest with my girl💙

According to Hosk’s Instagram story, the duo in their cat-eye sunglasses was joined by friend Tom Daly, co-founder of athletic brand, District Vision.

