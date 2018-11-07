The Spice Girls Reunite for First Public Appearance Since 2019 Comeback Tour Announcement

The Spice Girls reunited for a series of interviews in London today for the first time since the announcement of their summer 2019 comeback tour. Minus Victoria Beckham (Posh) — Melanie Brown (Scary), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger) and Emma Bunton (Baby) stopped by BBC Radio 2 to talk about their upcoming U.K. tour dates and much more. And of course, they did so in style.

Chisholm, Brown and Horner were snapped leaving the studios in completely different looks. Sporty Spice stayed true to her onstage moniker, giving her white tee, black moto jacket and straight-leg denim an athleisure spin with the new Kylie Jenner-approved ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon sneaker in a bright blue and pink colorway. She completed her casual look with a brown double-G Gucci belt.

(L-R): Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Melanie Brown leaving BBC Radio 2 Studios. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Scary Spice stepped out in a loud look that consisted of a long cheetah-print coat over a marigold yellow and white sweater dress and a pair of caramel suede thigh-high boots.

Melanie Brown leaving BBC Radio 2 wearing a cheetah print coat and caramel suede thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Ginger Spice, she went for a polished, monochromatic all-white ensemble that was pulled together with black booties. The winter-ready look included a cozy-looking white coat over a turtleneck tucked into sleek matching trousers.

(L-R): Geri Halliwell Horner and Melanie Chisholm spotted out in London following their radio appearance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

