See Sophie Turner’s Casual-Cool ’90s Look

Sophie Turner channeled the ’90s with her latest look in the Big Apple.

The “Game of Thrones” starlet hit the streets of Manhattan in a casual yet trendy outfit that included a graphic tee under a black zip-up jacket, simple medium-wash straight-leg blue jeans and a pair of iconic Nike sneakers.

Sophie Turner spotted leaving the apartment she shares with fiancé Joe Jonas in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Turner wore white Air Max 95 ERDL party sneakers featuring a wild blend of colorful camouflage patterns on both side panels as well as the heel. The style, which she’s worn on several occasions, recently dropped in black and white colorways in August for $190.

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old British actress topped things off with a black retro-inspired scrunchie that held her half-up ‘do together. She further accessorized her low-key ensemble with silver hoop earrings and a luxe white leather Louis Vuitton top handle bag.

Sophie Turner toting a white Louis Vuitton top handle bag. CREDIT: Splash News

Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, was also spotted out and about in New York City, sporting classic Vans slip-on sneakers with a mostly-black outfit, save for a bold gray leopard print coat.

Joe Jonas wearing Vans slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

