Winter Is Coming: Sophie Turner Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Studded Boots

Sophie Turner said her romantic goodbyes to fiancé Joe Jonas this morning before hopping on a plane from Los Angeles to New York. After touching down in the Big Apple, the star made an important first stop: lunch.

The “Game of Thrones” actress faced the cold weather in a furry brown coat layered over a black hoodie and pants. She accessorized with cat-eye glasses and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Sophie Turner heads to lunch in New York in a furry coat and studded boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Turner wore a pair of her favorite combat boots, featuring a chunky heel and four straps covered in studs and pearls with similar detailing along the toe.

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s grungy booties CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old is reportedly in town for a Louis Vuitton shoot. She has been a longtime fan of the brand and recently partnered with it to create a new iteration of the Lockit bracelet, the luxury house’s annual campaign to benefit Unicef.

Turner shared the news of her collaboration on her Instagram last month and gave all the details behind the design.

