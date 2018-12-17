Sign up for our newsletter today!

Winter Is Coming: Sophie Turner Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Studded Boots

By Claudia Miller
Sophie Turner's Street Style
Sophie Turner said her romantic goodbyes to fiancé Joe Jonas this morning before hopping on a plane from Los Angeles to New York. After touching down in the Big Apple, the star made an important first stop: lunch.

The “Game of Thrones” actress faced the cold weather in a furry brown coat layered over a black hoodie and pants. She accessorized with cat-eye glasses and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Sophie Turner heads to lunch in New York in a furry coat and studded boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
Sophie Turner heads to lunch in New York in a furry coat and studded boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Turner wore a pair of her favorite combat boots, featuring a chunky heel and four straps covered in studs and pearls with similar detailing along the toe.

A closer look at Sophie Turner's grungy booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old is reportedly in town for a Louis Vuitton shoot. She has been a longtime fan of the brand and recently partnered with it to create a new iteration of the Lockit bracelet, the luxury house’s annual campaign to benefit Unicef.

Turner shared the news of her collaboration on her Instagram last month and gave all the details behind the design.

On #WorldChildrensDay it’s exciting for me to announce my collaboration with #LVforUNICEF to design a friendship bracelet. I want to explain the significance of the colors and also the charm that I designed. As we know, LV is known for being a brand all about travel and so the brands identity itself is important when collaborating with a charity that is prevalent all over the world. It’s all about bringing people together. I wanted my bracelet to hold luck for all the children whom the proceeds from this bracelet go to. So I wanted to integrate the idea of luck and also inclusion of many countries and cultures. I wanted to have the braids made of two colours; red and white. Red is considered a lucky colour in China. And the white coincides with my idea for having the little circular charm on the bracelet, a rabbit. A. Because WHITE rabbits are considered very lucky in the UK and a rabbit foot is considered lucky in many parts of Europe, China, Africa, North and South America. It also has a little bit of me on there because I have the same rabbit designed tattooed on my arm by @curtmontgomerytattoos #MAKEAPROMISE 🐰 ✈️ 🐇

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

