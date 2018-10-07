Sophie Turner Struts Out in Leather Pants and Sculptural Heels at New York Comic Con

Sophie Turner put on a stylish show at New York Comic Con yesterday.
The 22-year-old stepped out in a cozy striped sweater that she wore tucked into a pair of shiny black leather pants. The form-fitting pants featured exposed silver-tone zippers at the waist and side pockets.
For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” star selected strappy Jacquemus pumps with a pointed toe. The $510 shoes feature a sculptural high heel and an ankle strap with side buckle fastening.
Turner also appeared at Comic Con on Friday, promoting her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix” alongside Tye Sheridan.
On Friday, the “X-Men” actress sported a low-cut black top with bell sleeves and high-waisted dark jeans. For footwear, she selected cream-colored pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.
Turner appeared at Comic Con sans fiancé Joe Jonas, who she visited Paris with a week ago.
The duo sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 women’s show on Oct. 2, marking their debut event appearance as a couple.
Turner opted for a look straight off the brand’s resort ’19 runway, rocking gold-bottomed thigh-high sneaker-boots with an embellished top and sparkly lavender miniskirt. Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a gray suit and LV logo’d black shirt, completing his look with sneakers from the French label.
