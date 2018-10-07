Sophie Turner Struts Out in Leather Pants and Sculptural Heels at New York Comic Con

Sophie Turner put on a stylish show at New York Comic Con yesterday.

The 22-year-old stepped out in a cozy striped sweater that she wore tucked into a pair of shiny black leather pants. The form-fitting pants featured exposed silver-tone zippers at the waist and side pockets.

Sophie Turner CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” star selected strappy Jacquemus pumps with a pointed toe. The $510 shoes feature a sculptural high heel and an ankle strap with side buckle fastening.

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Jacquemus heels. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Turner also appeared at Comic Con on Friday, promoting her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix” alongside Tye Sheridan.

On Friday, the “X-Men” actress sported a low-cut black top with bell sleeves and high-waisted dark jeans. For footwear, she selected cream-colored pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

Sophie Turner at Comic Con on Friday. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Turner appeared at Comic Con sans fiancé Joe Jonas, who she visited Paris with a week ago.

The duo sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 women’s show on Oct. 2, marking their debut event appearance as a couple.

Turner opted for a look straight off the brand’s resort ’19 runway, rocking gold-bottomed thigh-high sneaker-boots with an embellished top and sparkly lavender miniskirt. Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a gray suit and LV logo’d black shirt, completing his look with sneakers from the French label.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Louis vuitton show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

