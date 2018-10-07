Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner Struts Out in Leather Pants and Sculptural Heels at New York Comic Con

By Ella Chochrek
Sophie Turner put on a stylish show at New York Comic Con yesterday.

The 22-year-old stepped out in a cozy striped sweater that she wore tucked into a pair of shiny black leather pants. The form-fitting pants featured exposed silver-tone zippers at the waist and side pockets.

Sophie Turner, New York Comic Con, jacquemus, shoes, leather pants, red carpet
Sophie Turner
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” star selected strappy Jacquemus pumps with a pointed toe. The $510 shoes feature a sculptural high heel and an ankle strap with side buckle fastening.

Jacquemus, Sophie Turner, red carpet, comic con, nyc
A closer look at Sophie Turner’s Jacquemus heels.
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Turner also appeared at Comic Con on Friday, promoting her upcoming film “Dark Phoenix” alongside Tye Sheridan.

On Friday, the “X-Men” actress sported a low-cut black top with bell sleeves and high-waisted dark jeans. For footwear, she selected cream-colored pumps with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

Sophie Turner, Comic Con, NYC, red carpet
Sophie Turner at Comic Con on Friday.
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Turner appeared at Comic Con sans fiancé Joe Jonas, who she visited Paris with a week ago.

The duo sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 women’s show on Oct. 2, marking their debut event appearance as a couple.

Turner opted for a look straight off the brand’s resort ’19 runway, rocking gold-bottomed thigh-high sneaker-boots with an embellished top and sparkly lavender miniskirt. Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a gray suit and LV logo’d black shirt, completing his look with sneakers from the French label.

louis vuitton spring 2019, joe jonas, sophie turner
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Louis vuitton show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Sophie Turner’s style with Joe Jonas.

