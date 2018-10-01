Sophie Turner Commands Attention in Plunging Pinstripe Suit & Booties While Out in Paris With Joe Jonas

Yesterday, Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner were spotted on the streets of New York City. Today, the couple is across the world in Paris.

Photographers captured the DNCE musician and the British “Game of Thrones” starlet as they made a fashionable exit from famed French restaurant L’Avenue. Turner commanded attention in a plunging navy pinstripe blazer featuring white cuffs and matching trousers paired with pointy white leather booties.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted leaving L’Avenue restaurant in Paris on Oct 1. CREDIT: Splash

The 22-year-old expertly completed her head-turning look for lunch with black cat-eye sunglasses, a coordinating white leather handbag and a simple gold chain lock necklace.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a camel-colored outfit that included a leather jacket, which he wore with a teal T-shirt underneath, and skintight trousers. The 29-year-old “Cake By the Ocean” singer seamlessly pulled things together with a trendy black leather crossbody bag, sunglasses and black leather sneakers with brown lace and a chunky white midsole.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. CREDIT: Splash

Joe Jonas spotted taking a photo on the Pont Alexandre III bridge. CREDIT: Splash

