Sophie Turner & the Jonas Bros Brought Their Shoe Game to Watch the New York Knicks

Forget the front row at Fashion Week — the courtside seats at Knicks games bring in as much star power. Last night’s included Tracy Morgan, Ansel Elgort, Sophie Turner and two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers.

Joe Jonas and fiancée Turner, along with younger brother Nick, were captured exiting Madison Square Garden after watching the Knicks lose in a high-scoring game to the Phoenix Suns.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Madison Square Garden after a New York Knicks game, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Joe Jonas’ shoes and Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Joe dressed for the event in a navy and black ensemble, wearing a Moncler jacket to keep warm. On his feet, he wore black leather sneakers with a thick white sole.

The “Game of Thrones” actress layered a black patent leather trench over a Knicks T-shirt and paired it with a red cross-body bag for a pop of color. She finished her sporty-chic look with a pair of Louis Vuitton‘s $1,090 LV Archlight sneakers, which are distinguished by their exaggerated silhouette.

Nick Jonas leaves Madison Square Garden after a New York Knicks game, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Nick Jonas’s kicks. CREDIT: Splash News

As for Nick, who was noticeably unaccompanied by his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, the recently married 26-year-old sported a long and fuzzy black coat over a knit hoodie and taupe pants, complete with a pair of blue-gray sneakers with a dual-tone platform sole.

