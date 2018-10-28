Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twin in Graphic T-Shirts for Date — Then He Dresses Up as Her for Halloween

By Ella Chochrek
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went for coordinated looks as they stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Both Turner and Jonas sported graphic T-shirts, black pants and dark shoes.

sophie turner, joe jonas, los angeles, errands
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Game of Thrones” actress wore a “Star Wars” T-shirt tucked into a pair of black jeans. For footwear, the 22-year-old selected a pair of black booties, choosing a shiny pair with a low heel. She accessorized with a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses and a white bucket bag, wearing her blond locks in a messy bun.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, celebrity style, twinning, engaged
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for her fiancé, the former Disney Channel star was clad in a graphic T-shirt worn underneath a plaid button-down and a pair of dark fitted pants. The 29-year-old chose a pair of black slip-on sneakers to complete his look.

In the evening, the duo slipped on Halloween costumes as they went to Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party in L.A.

The ex-boy band member went dressed as Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark. The DNCE frontman wore a turquoise gown with long billowing sleeves and gold trim. He sported a long red wig that resembled the character’s locks.

Meanwhile, Turner went with an elephant costume, choosing an oversized onesie that came complete with giant ears and a dangling trunk.

Jonas posted images from the party to his Instagram account, captioning the photos: “another Saturday Nite 🎃.”

another Saturday Nite 🎃

Click through the gallery to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s couple’s style.

