Solange Mixes ’80s and Futurism in a Black Bodysuit and Knee-High Metallic Boots

Ever the sartorial chameleon, Solange Knowles is out to prove that she can pull off a retro-futuristic look we didn’t know we needed until now.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer shared an Instagram photo of herself going full ’80s with a cut-out black bodysuit belted tightly at the waist. She mixed the decades-old aerobics ensemble with shoes for the next generation: a pair of knee-high silver metallic boots featuring an extended black sole and architectural heel.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 28, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

Completing the outfit, the younger Knowles sister slipped on an inches-thick layer of four metallic bangles on each arm along with matching rings. The lustrous material also made up her double-hoop earrings and a headband that drew her platinum-blonde afro away from a fresh face.

Even for the oft-flamboyantly dressed fashionista, the ’80s-futuristic mashup marked a bold look for Solange. Among her most daring ensembles include a Swarovski-adorned coverup and metallic booties for her “Saturday Night Live” debut; a canary yellow number, spandex stirrup pants and Lucite heels at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet; and, more recently, an Iris van Herpen dress, custom Brother Vellies shoes and a durag with a halo headpiece at this year’s Met Gala.

Solange Knowles in an Iris van Herpen dress and custom Brother Vellies shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Why Solange Accessorized Custom Brother Vellies Heels With a Durag and Halo at the Met Gala

Solange Knowles Rocks Blond Afro at Stuart Weitzman NYFW Debut With Celebs