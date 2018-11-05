Sofia Richie Does a Modern-Day ‘My Fair Lady’ for Derby Day in Australia

Sofia Richie was captured Down Under this weekend attending Flemington Racecourse’s Derby Day in Melbourne with boyfriend Scott Disick. For the occasion, the 20-year-old model wore a head-turning white look complete with a chic headpiece that looked like a modern-day version of Audrey Hepburn’s outfit in “My Fair Lady.”

Richie took to Instagram to show off her designer look Saturday, posting a snap of herself boarding a helicopter in an ivory Zimmermann Ninety-Six Wave broadcloth minidress, featuring patterned cutouts, blouson sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The design paired perfectly with sleek white mules.

Lionel Richie’s daughter chose Gianvito Rossi’s $675 white leather Alise mules with a pointed open toe and a slender 4-inch stiletto heel.

Richie also donned a statement-making black fascinator with netting covering half of her face. She captioned her Instagram post: “wind and a headpiece, never a good combo.” Meanwhile, Disick kept things classic sporting a dapper gray suit worn with black brogues and sunglasses.

Scott Disick at the AAMI Victoria Derby Day, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Sofia Richie Rocks Trendy Bike Shorts With $90 Sneakers