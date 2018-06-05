Despite Breakup Rumors, Sofia Richie Steps Out With Scott Disick Wearing Nike Dad Sneakers

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie out and about.

Although it was reported over the weekend that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had broken up, it appears that it was just the old rumor mill spinning.

The two were spotted yesterday on an iced coffee run, during which Richie sported Nike’s new dad sneaker, the M2K Tekno.

The style, which dropped last month, was designed for women and pays homage to the brand’s original dad shoe, the Monarch. The 19-year-old model’s white kicks — debuting on the runway during designer John Elliot’s New York show in February — featured an orange heel detail, which she paired with a matching charcoal-gray bra top and leggings set.

Kanye West recently took aim at the style on Twitter, claiming that Nike was copying his ultrapopular Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneaker, which released this year. Nike’s Jin Hong, who was also part of The 1 Reimagined team, designed the silhouette.

Scott Disick also wore Nike sneakers, pairing his go-to crispy white Air Force 1s with a Billionaire Boys Club Lawn Care T-shirt that coordinated with Richie’s ensemble.

The Nike M2K Tekno in white. CREDIT: Nike

The M2K Tekno launches in all sizes on July 1.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Is Ready for Summer in Daisy Dukes and Chanel Gladiator Sandals

Sofia Richie Wears Sky-High Balenciaga Logo Booties for Daytime Froyo Date with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers