Sofia Richie Rocks Trendy Bike Shorts With $90 Sneakers

Bike shorts are one of summer 2018’s hottest trends — and Sofia Richie is a fan.

Richie stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday wearing formfitting bike shorts that showed off her toned legs. The 19-year-old paired her shorts with a beige, long-sleeved T-shirt, flashing her toned abs.

For footwear, the model went with summery white sneakers, opting for Nike Air Force 1s — a style that is among the best-selling of 2018 so far.

The lace-up kicks, which retail for $90, feature a leather and textile upper with a synthetic sole. The original Air Force 1 sneaker — which is named after the presidential airplane — was released in 1982 and was the first to feature Nike Air technology.

Air Force 1s are a staple of Richie’s shoe wardrobe. A big fan of casual footwear — especially white sneakers — Richie has been spotted in Reebok Club C 85 kicks, Vans Old-Skool sneakers and Adidas Stan Smiths.

Although the daughter of Lionel Richie is often seen in relatively inexpensive sneakers, she also has some pricey designer footwear in her wardrobe. The star also favors shoes from high-end labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

Yesterday, she shared a shot of beige, Western-inspired Chanel boots to her Instagram stories, and she’s been spotted in various shoes from the label.

Chanel boots shared to Sofia Richie's Instagram stories. CREDIT: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Want more?

Sofia Richie Is Ready for Summer in Daisy Dukes and Chanel Gladiator Sandals

Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers

Sofia Richie Wears Sky-High Balenciaga Logo Booties for Daytime Froyo Date with Scott Disick