Sienna Miller Wears Birkenstocks, Matches Daughter in Leopard-Print Leggings

Sienna Miller chats on the phone while out and about in New York City Monday.

After attending Louis Vuitton’s resort ‘19 show in France two weeks ago, it’s clear that Sienna Miller is back in full-fledged mom mode. The British actress was spotted on the streets of New York on Monday morning, strolling hand in hand with daughter Marlowe as the two wore matching leopard-print leggings.

Miller wore Bodyism x Charlotte Olympia’s ‘I Am Wild’ leggings, which retail for $190, paired with a mustard-colored cropped crewneck sweatshirt, cat-eye sunglasses and black Birkenstocks. The 36-year-old starlet reached for the German shoe company’s Gizeh Birko-Flor thong sandal for the outing, featuring an acrylic and polyamide upper, leather lining and a soft suede insole designed to absorb sweat.

Sienna Miller and daughter Marlowe wearing cheetah print leggings. CREDIT: Splash

While the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador toted a sleek red leather bag to complete her look, her adorable 5-year-old daughter (with actor Tom Sturridge) donned a similar pair of bold leopard leggings to coordinate with her mom. Marlowe’s outfit was pulled together with a gray zip-up hoodie featuring red lettering and simple brown leather ankle boots.

Miller sporting Birkenstock Gizeh sandals. CREDIT: Splash

In April, Birkenstock received an edgy luxe makeover courtesy of Rick Owens. The company teamed up with the California-born designer to launch a pop-up shop outside Owens’ Los Angeles store, carrying the limited-edition collection of 13 sandals retailing from $325 to $525.

Want more?

You Have to See Kristen Stewart’s Millennial Take on the ’90s Clog

Celeb Shoe Sightings: Sienna Miller In Burberry, Gigi Hadid In Stuart Weitzman