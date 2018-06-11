Sienna Miller Wears Birkenstocks, Matches Daughter in Leopard-Print Leggings

After attending Louis Vuitton’s resort ‘19 show in France two weeks ago, it’s clear that Sienna Miller is back in full-fledged mom mode. The British actress was spotted on the streets of New York on Monday morning, strolling hand in hand with daughter Marlowe as the two wore matching leopard-print leggings.
Miller wore Bodyism x Charlotte Olympia’s ‘I Am Wild’ leggings, which retail for $190, paired with a mustard-colored cropped crewneck sweatshirt, cat-eye sunglasses and black Birkenstocks. The 36-year-old starlet reached for the German shoe company’s Gizeh Birko-Flor thong sandal for the outing, featuring an acrylic and polyamide upper, leather lining and a soft suede insole designed to absorb sweat.
While the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador toted a sleek red leather bag to complete her look, her adorable 5-year-old daughter (with actor Tom Sturridge) donned a similar pair of bold leopard leggings to coordinate with her mom. Marlowe’s outfit was pulled together with a gray zip-up hoodie featuring red lettering and simple brown leather ankle boots.
In April, Birkenstock received an edgy luxe makeover courtesy of Rick Owens. The company teamed up with the California-born designer to launch a pop-up shop outside Owens’ Los Angeles store, carrying the limited-edition collection of 13 sandals retailing from $325 to $525.
