Reese Witherspoon Shines in a Butterfly Dress and Heels That Have Glam Details

Reese Witherspoon at the launch of her new weekly series “Shine On with Reese."

Reese Witherspoon stepped out with a bang for the launch of her new weekly unscripted interview series, “Shine On With Reese,” on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old “Big Little Lies” star wowed in a whimsical lacy black and white butterfly print dress with long sleeves by Monique Lhuillier paired with black suede Jimmy Choo pumps boasting an eye-catching asymmetrical bow detail. Neil Lane diamond and gold hoop earrings polished off her look.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a Monique Lhuillier lace dress with Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The iconic shoe brand’s pointy-toed Kelley heel, which retails for $895, features a goat suede upper, gold metallic Nappa leather piping and a classic ankle-strap silhouette.

Jimmy Choo Kelley pumps. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The nearly 4-inch pump looks relatively unassuming at first glance — like every other pointy black suede ankle-strap stiletto — but after viewing them from a different angle, its apparent that these shoes are anything but ordinary.

The delicately crafted asymmetric bow on the side of the ankle adds an undeniable element of glamour to the shoe and thus, her overall look.

A view from the back of Jimmy Choo's Kelley pumps featuring gold metallic nappa leather piping. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

