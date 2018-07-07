No Pants, No Problem: Shakira Rocks the Stage in Dazzling Tights and Sneakers

Shakira rocked the stage on Friday at Sant Jordi Palace in Barcelona, Spain, in an outfit that gave her plenty of freedom to showcase her dance moves.

The pop-rock star entertained her fans wearing a T-shirt, sneakers and embellished tights — no pants necessary. Her black tee had a lion emblazoned at the center surrounded by feathers that were covered in sequins. Shakira complemented the top with black leather high-top sneakers and sensual tights detailed with panels of sequins, fishnets and lacy patterns.

Shakira CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, Sharkia thanked the concertgoers and gave a challenge to next round of fans who will take in her show at the same venue on Saturday evening.

“You were in fine voice last night Barcelona! Question is, can tonight’s @palausantjordi crowd sing even louder?!” she captioned a video clip.

Shakira CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

FC Barcelona's Sergi Busquets (L) and Shakira's husband, Gerard Piqué. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Among her supporters were her husband, soccer star and Nike ambassador Gerard Piqué, who watched the show alongside his FC Barcelona teammate Sergi Busquets.

