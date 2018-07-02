Serena Williams Wins First Match at Wimbledon in All-White Nike Dress

No catsuit this time around.

Serena Williams arrived at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships in a look that was far removed from the all-black catsuit she sported at the French Open.

Serena Williams celebrates a set point win against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during the women's singles first round match at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wore a head-to-toe white ensemble by Nike — the same brand that created her Wakanda-inspired catsuit to mark her triumphant return to the sport after nearly 14 months gone for the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Her long-sleeve, flounce-skirt tennis dress femininely contrasted with white court shoes by the Swoosh and thick above-the-ankle socks. Longtime sponsor Nike also celebrated Williams’ return with a special-edition Air Force 1 Low named “Strong and Sure,” which is available on the brand’s customization site.

A closer look at Serena Williams' shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Williams served first against the Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus, notching the opening round match of the women’s singles 7-5, 6-3 with a backhand drive. She progresses to the second round on Wednesday.

“I’m happy to get through that,” she said after the game. “I’ll take it one match at a time. It’s a great feeling. It’s been two years since I played on grass … I’m definitely finding my bearings out there.”

Pre-Wimbledon, the tennis superstar made headlines for being seeded 25th although ranked No. 183 in the world. (The former No. 1 player has won the tournament seven times but missed last year’s event due to her pregnancy.)

Want more?

Serena Williams Gets No. 25 Seeding in Post-Pregnancy Wimbledon Return