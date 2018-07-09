Serena Williams Dominates Wimbledon as All Top 10 Women’s Seeds Are Out

For the first time in Grand Slam history, not a single top-10 seed player in the women’s Open era has made it to the quarterfinals.

But one familiar name remains in the program — Serena Williams.

Serena Williams plays the women's singles fourth-round match at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Formerly at No. 1, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s ranking dropped to 453rd until she was given a No. 25 seeding at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships due to a yearlong hiatus that culminated in the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Today, Williams defeated Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the quarterfinals, where she will face Italy’s Camila Giorgi. The highest-seeded women’s player at Wimbledon now is Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who sits at No. 11 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

Marking the occasion, Williams wore an all-white Nike dress with long sleeves and a flounce skirt, which she paired with white court shoes by the same brand and compression legwear.

A closer look at Serena Williams' shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old’s big win came just as she revealed missing a milestone moment in her daughter’s childhood due to training for the tournament. “She took her first steps,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was training and missed it. I cried.”

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

Williams is four matches away from winning her eighth title at Wimbledon.

Want more?

Serena Williams’ Net Worth Has Some Surprising Numbers

Why Serena Williams Wears Compression Legwear at Wimbledon