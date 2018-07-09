Serena Williams Dominates Wimbledon as All Top 10 Women’s Seeds Are Out

For the first time in Grand Slam history, not a single top-10 seed player in the women’s Open era has made it to the quarterfinals.
But one familiar name remains in the program — Serena Williams.
Formerly at No. 1, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s ranking dropped to 453rd until she was given a No. 25 seeding at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships due to a yearlong hiatus that culminated in the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Today, Williams defeated Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the quarterfinals, where she will face Italy’s Camila Giorgi. The highest-seeded women’s player at Wimbledon now is Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who sits at No. 11 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.
Marking the occasion, Williams wore an all-white Nike dress with long sleeves and a flounce skirt, which she paired with white court shoes by the same brand and compression legwear.
The 36-year-old’s big win came just as she revealed missing a milestone moment in her daughter’s childhood due to training for the tournament. “She took her first steps,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was training and missed it. I cried.”
Williams is four matches away from winning her eighth title at Wimbledon.
