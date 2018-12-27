Sign up for our newsletter today!

Serena Williams Sparkles in Glittery Nikes & Peach Dress to Play Sister Venus in Abu Dhabi

By Claudia Miller
Venus Williams (L) defeats her sister, Serena Williams, during opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
Some of the biggest names in tennis have made their way to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Venus and Serena Williams.

As two of the most celebrated female players in the sport, the Williams sisters took to the courts today to play each other in their first exhibition match — with Venus coming up victorious — while both wearing different white Nike tennis shoes.

Serena Williams plays her sister, Venus Williams, during opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
A closer look at Serena Williams’ glittery Nike sneakers.
The younger of the two sisters, Serena, went for a colorful athletic look with a peach Nike tennis dress.

The color of the swoosh on her NikeCourt Flare sneakers coordinated perfectly. This iteration of the shoe has yet to hit retail.

Venus Williams plays her sister, Serena Williams, during opening day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
A closer look at Venus Williams’ Nike sneakers from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship press conference.
Venus, the older of the two siblings, chose a pair of $140 all-white NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X sneakers to match her black, white and yellow ensemble. The shoe features a Zoom Air unit in the heel and a full-length thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) foot frame.

