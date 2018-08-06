Serena Williams Models Her Clothing Line & Chunky Triple S Trainers

Serena Williams has been showing off her new independent clothing line on Instagram all summer long. Along with the hashtag #BeSeenBeHeard, the tennis champ has shared a plethora of shots of others modeling her brand with her 9 million followers. Today though, Williams chose to post a snap of herself rocking a Serena top with Balenciaga sneakers.

The 36-year-old Nike star athlete, who became a wife and mom in 2017, wore her own Tribeca button-down shirt featuring a fun patchwork design, which retails for $110, with black compression shorts and colorfully chunky Triple S kicks.

“I am wearing my @serena Tribeca button-down top with my perfectly imperfect legs. Yes even I have dimples on my legs,” Williams captioned the post.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist donned the controversial mesh and leather shoe style featuring a stacked sole in the blue and red colorway, which paired perfectly with the tones in her menswear-inspired shirt.

For a look at Serena Williams’ style on the tennis court through the years, check out the gallery.

