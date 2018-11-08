Serena Williams Chooses Vera Wang Dress & Crazy Crystal Pumps for Night Out With Anna Wintour

Serena Williams isn’t letting the U.S. Open women’s final controversy get her down. The Nike athlete was honored with the 2018 Brand Visionary Award at AdWeek‘s Brand Genius gala in New York on Wednesday night.

She said in her acceptance speech, “I continue to raise my voice of hopes of breaking barriers to make it easier for those coming up after me.”

Williams added, “It’s important for me to empower the next generation and find that fire in themselves.” And she’s leaning on her namesake fashion brand, which launched in May, to accomplish this goal.

Vogue editor-in-chief and friend Anna Wintour was there to present her with the award, and the two posed to together on the red carpet before the event.

Williams wore a mixed-material Vera Wang dress, which was detailed in a houndstooth pattern, sequins and a sheer lining. The tennis star swapped out go-to sneakers for a pair of powder pink Sergio Rossi crystal pumps. The Godiva shoes also happen to be the style Beyoncé wore for a charity event in October.

Sergio Rossi’s Godiva crystal pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Later that evening, Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian attended the flagship opening of Glossier.

