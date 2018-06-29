Serena Williams Serves Up a Fierce Look — That She Designed Herself

Serena Williams is serving up serious looks — and in her own designs, no less.

The tennis star attended the annual WTA Tennis on the Thames party in London, where she debuted on her person a denim dress from her namesake fashion collection, Serena.

Serena Williams attends the WTA Tennis on the Thames party in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The bleached ensemble featured a two-way exposed back zipper and adjustable metal straps, with stretch material and roomy side pockets for wearability. She took that bold chain-link statement down to her footwear through a pair of strappy metallic stiletto sandals with similar chain details at the ankle and the shoe’s upper.

Williams kept her accessories simple, wearing a gold-faced watch with a black strap and a delicate heart-shaped pendant.

A closer look at Serena Williams' shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared at the pre-Wimbledon event as she prepared to compete for her eighth trophy at the 2018 Championships, which begin July 2. She recently made headlines for getting the No. 25 seed at the tournament despite ranking No. 183 in the world. (Williams dropped from No. 1 to 453 following a nearly 14-month hiatus from the sport for the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.)

After the French Tennis Federation denied her a seeding at the French Open, U.S. Open officials announced that they will no longer penalize athletes whose rankings have taken a hit due to pregnancy-related breaks, with the change taking effect when the tournament starts in August.

Want more?

Why Serena Williams Plays Tennis in This ‘Wakanda-Inspired’ Nike Catsuit at the French Open