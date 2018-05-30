Serena Williams’ New Fashion Line Blends Athletic and Evening Wear

She couldn’t have had better timing.

A day after winning her first-round match at the French Open, launching her comeback career in a bid for her 24th Grand Slam title, Serena Williams has released her own namesake clothing line — a mélange of athleticwear and eveningwear that is equal parts strong and sexy.

Launching today exclusively on SerenaWilliams.com, her direct-to-consumer line flaunts pieces such as a metallic jacket, cropped sweatshirt, satin jogger and slip dress along with intimates like a bralette and high-waist briefs. The 12-piece drop — plus a logo pin in her signature S — marks the first in a series of rollouts in the summer and the fall.

Bonus point: Nothing in the initial drop is priced at more than $215.

The tennis star took a 14-month break from the sport for the birth of her first child, but that’s not to say she isn’t at the top of her game. On Tuesday, Williams defeated the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova and will face Australian Ashleigh Barty in Thursday’s Roland-Garros match. She and sister Venus also won today’s women’s doubles against Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato of Japan.

It’s not the first time Williams has dabbled in the fashion arena. Before introducing her latest style venture, she collaborated with HSN on an apparel line and serves as brand ambassador for Nike, which recently honored the tennis legend with a special limited-edition version of its Blazer Mid sneaker.

Want more?

Serena Williams Not Given French Open Seeding After Maternity Leave

Serena Williams Makes a Stylish Post-Pregnancy Return to the French Open