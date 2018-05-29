Serena Williams Makes a Stylish Post-Pregnancy Return to the French Open

She’s back.

It’s Day Three of the Roland-Garros matches, and Serena Williams has made her monumental return to the sport after maternity leave left her unseeded at this summer’s French Open.

The tennis champ headed back to the court following a 14-month hiatus that culminated in the birth of her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, in September. Although Williams faces an uphill battle in the push for her 24th Grand Slam title, the three-time French Open winner soundly defeated Czech Republic player Kristyna Pliskova, 7-6, 6-4. (Pliskova is ranked 70th, while Williams, who wasn’t given a seeding, sits at No. 453 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.)

Serena Williams wears a Nike catsuit in her first-round win against Czech player Kristyna Pliskova. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the match, Williams wore head-to-toe Nike — the brand of which she is an ambassador — with a powerful full-length black catsuit featuring a bold crimson waistband, while her hair was kept in place with a thin black headband. She completed the style statement with a pair of glitter-adorned sneakers in a gray and black colorway.

Fans on social media have likened the outfit to that worn by superheroes — or, in this case, a 23-time Grand Slam heroine.

A closeup of Serena Williams' Nike sneakers at the French Open. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In the second round, the star athlete will face No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty from Australia. Williams won her last major championship at the 2017 Australian Open.

