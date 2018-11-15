Glitter, Sequins and Sparkles Ruled the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

One of the biggest trends of the season so far has been everything and anything covered in sparkles, sequins and glitter; it’s a very eye-catching and challenging look to execute the right way. These ladies (and one man) of the country music world dared and succeeded with the trend at the 2018 CMA Awards.

In a long gown, Danielle Bradbery brought a certain elegance with the trend. The embellished silver accents on her nude gown, complete with fringed sleeves, had Bradbery as the center of attention.

This ombre red gown belongs to none other than singer, songwriter and actress Rita Wilson. With shades of maroon, orange and red sequins, this gown was wisely teamed with a pair of PVC heels, which is another trend that is still hot at the moment.

Nominated for Best New Artist, Lauren Alaina came dressed in a gown that made her seem like a red carpet princess.

Her layered gown included accents of floral-like detailing made of sequins and embellishments, adding to the glittering effect of the dress. She even accessorized with metallics, too, along with her clutch from Emm Kuo.

And the sparkles trend isn’t just for women. Scotty McCreery, one of country music’s heartthrobs, didn’t play it safe with his sparkling suit jacket. Balanced well with darker elements of his outfit, the singer proved that guys can also pull of glitter.

Star of the upcoming film, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” 18-year-old actress Mackenzie Foy brought a mature take to the trend. Her metallic-layered dress was finished with feathers and silver and red detailing made from small jewels and metallic pieces. Her shoes also carried the trend. The Sling Back Flower Strass pumps from Roger Vivier were satin with a pointed-toe profile topped with a square silver buckle on the toe.

