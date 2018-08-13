Teen Choice Awards 2018 Was Year of the Sparkling Dress & Statement Heels

After taking one look at the Teen Choice Awards’ pink carpet tonight, it was clear that sparkles were trending in L.A.. And the celebrities who opted for glitter and sequin-embellished designs amped things up with statement heels. Scroll through to see which stars decided to go for light-catching looks.

Anna Kendrick chose a pink and silver sequined minidress for the occasion and styled it with silver metallic studded Kaley pumps featuring a sharp pointy toe and ankle-strap silhouette by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Anna Kendrick CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor stepped out in a dark glittery outfit with a plunging neckline and silver metallic stilettos boasting a pointed toe.

Meghan Trainor wearing a sparkling dark outfit with silver metallic pumps. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart wore a fuchsia sequined strapless gown from Monique Lhuillier’s fall ’18 collection styled with pointy pink satin ankle-tie pumps by Olgana Paris.

Lili Reinhart rocking a hot pink sequined dress with pink pumps CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore also went for a sequined design, just with a shorter hemline and coming in pink and gold. The comedienne completed her look with gold metallic gladiator-style heeled sandals with her minidress boasting a flirty slit.

Jess Hilarious on the red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

