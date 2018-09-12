Even Selena Gomez Swaps Her Heels for Sneakers Sometimes

Selena Gomez is just like us — at least when it comes to the trusty sneaker swap.

The recent FN cover star kicked off her evening with a pair of black pointed-toe heels featuring an encrusted ankle strap. But as the night went on, it became clear that she needed a change of footwear, as photographers snapped her in the same outfit — this time, in a pair of white sneakers.

Selena Gomez is seen in a Coach jacket and pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Selena Gomez’s black pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Selena Gomez in the same outfit paired with white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Selena Gomez’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For dinner with a friend, the 26-year-old went for a $1095 leather jacket and a $350 mini handbag from her exclusive collection with Coach. She paired the classic pieces with a unique head accessory that made a major statement: The word “UGLY” bedazzled on her brown hair, which was tied high with a center braid.

To finish the look, the “Back to You” singer wore red checkered pants and large hoop earrings, with her whole outfit complementing both shoe changes.

Selena Gomez with the word “UGLY” bedazzled into her hair. CREDIT: Splash News

It was an ironic fashion move that only Gomez could pull off, and her quick shoe swap just goes to show that she remains one of the most relatable celebrities these days.

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s top street style moments.

Want more?

Selena Gomez, Whoopi Goldberg & More Stylish Celebs On the Front Row at Coach

Selena Gomez Tests Out the Logomania Trend in Fendi Sock Boots and an LBD