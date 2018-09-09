Selena Gomez Tests Out the Logomania Trend in Fendi Sock Boots and an LBD

Logos are back in a big way, and Selena Gomez appears to have gotten the memo.

The 26-year-old went out to La Esquina in New York yesterday wearing a look that was all about her logo’d sock boots.

Apart from the boots, Gomez sported a strapless black, knee-length dress with a sultry thigh-high slit. The “Bad Liar” singer wore a Balenciaga track jacket over the dress.

Selena Gomez in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

But it was the shoes, made to nearly resemble black pumps with stockings underneath, that made the look pop. The knee-high Fendi boots feature the brand’s classic “F” print, with a 4-inch high sculptural heel and pointed toe. They retail for $1,100 a pair.

A closer look at Gomez’ sock boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Gomez who has over 142 million followers on Instagram, also took to the photo-sharing platform to post two images from inside La Esquina.

In the star’s photos, she can be seen sipping on a bright-red drink while sitting in a leathery booth. The post has already racked up more than 8 million likes.

While the “13 Reasons Why” producer is in New York, she will likely be spotted front row at several New York Fashion Week shows. Gomez is expected to appear at Coach’s show on Tuesday, as she has a partnership with the brand.

