Selena Gomez Looks Carefree in Blue Bikini After Ex Justin Bieber’s Engagement

Following the news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s surprise engagement, it seems Selena Gomez is doing just fine.

In an Instagram post shared by confidant and assistant Theresa Mingus, the “Back to You” singer is seen relaxing on a boat ride on the Hudson River with the New York skyline behind her.

The photo, captioned “bestfriendddddd,” shows the two posed in blue swimsuits with their drinks on a side table as they soak up the sun.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

Separately, Mingus’ Instagram Story revealed a group of guys jumping off the edge of the yacht into the water as well as a panoramic view of Lady Liberty from the deck of the boat.

On Sunday, news broke that the Biebs proposed to his model girlfriend during their trip to the Bahamas. The newly engaged couple have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past few years despite Bieber and Gomez’s quick fling and Baldwin and pop star Shawn Mendes’ Met Gala appearance.

That same day, Gomez was spotted on a yacht off the coast of Manhattan with her best pals. (By coincidence, the boat goes by the name “Justine” — only a letter off from the first name of her ex himself.)

Fans commented on social media that the 25-year-old beauty appeared to be in good spirits — and if her smile with her best friend is any tell, Gomez already seems to have moved on.