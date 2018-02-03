Selena Gomez Goes Glam for Dinner in a Leggy Gown & Furry Coat

Selena Gomez Splash

Selena Gomez opted for a glamorous look last night when she stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles.

Gomez sported a silky, cream-colored gown with a revealing thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected pointy-toed, maroon-colored pumps that peeked out from underneath her dress.

Selena Gomez in Los Angeles. Splash

But Gomez gave her classic look a trendy twist with her coat, choosing a furry, two-toned bomber with light brown leather cuffs.

The “Come and Get It” singer accessorized with a long pendant necklace and hoop earrings.

Gomez shows off her legs. Splash

While Gomez had been out of the spotlight for the past few weeks, the “13 Reasons Why” producer has been spotted out and about several times this week.

She kept her style more casual in prior days, stepping out in Puma sneakers with a wide Velcro strap. The former Disney darling styled the kicks three very different ways this week. She paired them with jeans and a hoodie while attending Justin Bieber’s hockey game, opted for a cherry-print wrap dress and tiny sunglasses while shopping with friends and styled them last with a gray minidress, frilly socks and a maroon hat for an artsy look.

In late 2017, Gomez told Apple Music that she had two albums’ worth of music ready — meaning that a new album could be coming sometime soon. The 25-year-old also stars in Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” which is set to debut in theaters in 2018.

