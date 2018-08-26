Selena Gomez Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Turtleneck and Stilettos

With more than 140 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez knows that any photo she posts will rack up millions of likes.

But the Instagram image that’s capturing fans’ eyes this time comes courtesy of Gomez’ pal, Theresa Mingus, who shared a picture of the pair all glammed up for a girls’ night out.

my little one ☝️ A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

In the photo, Gomez shows off her toned legs in teensy denim shorts, paired with a leopard-print turtleneck.

For footwear, the “13 Reasons Why” producer sports Jimmy Choo sandals that come on a towering stiletto heel. The shiny silver sandals feature an adjustable ankle strap and a leather sole.

Gomez accessorized with a teal Louis Vuitton New Wave bag and a glittery necklace, wearing her long brunette locks down.

Meanwhile, Mingus opted for a more casual look, sporting a cherry-printed T-shirt and royal blue trousers with block-heeled boots.

While Gomez chose not to document this night out on her own Instagram account, the 26-year-old did post yesterday, teasing an upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna.

“Today was so fun,” the singer captioned a gallery of her and her co-collaborators, which racked up more than 6.4 million likes.

today was so fun A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 24, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

Cardi shared an image with Gomez to her own account, captioning it “the sweetest girl @selenagomez.”

