Selena Gomez Celebrates Coach Pop-Up in a Romantic Lingerie-Inspo Dress & Slinky Nude Sandals

Selena Gomez turned heads as she stepped out for Coach’s pop-up and meet and greet event at The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday. The superstar actress and singer sported a chic lilac Coach x Selena slip dress from her latest collaboration with the luxury brand, of which she serves as ambassador.

The romantic nightgown-inspired lace trim dress embroidered with florals and sequins retails for nearly $500. Gomez — who designed the second capsule collection with the label’s creative director, Stuart Vevers — mingled with fans on a special trolley that transported them to store.

Selena Gomez mingles with fans on a trolley that brought them to the pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer styled her slip dress with Stuart Weitzman’s celeb-favorite Nudist sandals featuring a shimmering platinum lamé finish. The slinky, minimalist silhouette seamlessly complemented her sultry look, which she pulled together by adding a diamond choker and a silver drop necklace.

Gomez took to Instagram Stories to document the event and turned the camera toward a display of pink and black fanny packs, writing, “wait, this is my favorite — sooo cute.” The belt-bags she showed off retail for $195, and the black leather version comes with adorable bunny embroidery on the front.

Selena Gomez wearing a Coach Selena slip dress in pale lilac paired with Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

