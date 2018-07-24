Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday in Romantic Floral Dress & Her Favorite Pumas

Selena Gomez was the only one wearing sneakers at her 26th birthday celebration aboard a yacht in Orange County, Calif., this weekend. In a series of photos posted to Instagram Monday, the former Disney starlet is surrounded by four heel-clad pals while she rocks a flirty sundress paired with her favorite Puma Basket sneakers.

The “Wolves” singer donned an ethereal floral-print off-the-shoulder chiffon design dubbed the Sadie Printed Summer Romance Dress by New York brand Love Sam for the special occasion, which included cake, balloons, bubbly and bonding with her BFFs. And instead of reaching for slinky sandals like her friends, Gomez chose the go-to kicks she’s worn on a number of occasions since signing on as an ambassador this year.

The Texas-born “Back To You” songstress, who also serves an ambassador for Coach, accessorized with a $2,700 diamond cross pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co.

“Another year down..Thank you for all the bday love. I couldn’t be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!” she captioned the celebratory post.

