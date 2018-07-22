Happy 26th Birthday, Selena Gomez: Celebrate Her Classic Style — Red Carpet to the Street

With each year that goes by, Selena Gomez’s classic style only seems to get better. A Puma ambassador, the former Disney starlet has become something of an expert at creating simple-yet-head-turning outfits for the red carpet as well as for everyday life.

So, with today marking the entertainer’s 26th birthday, FN is reminiscing on some of her best looks from the start of 2018 up until now.

In June, Gomez hit the premiere of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” in Westwood, Calif., sporting a glamorous, summer-ready Oscar de la Renta two-piece featuring a blue and white floral-print bustier top and a matching midi skirt. The ab-baring ensemble gave way to a pair of sparkling leather Miu Miu sandals boasting a sculptural heel and a toe-strap adorned with shimmering crystals.

Selena Gomez wearing an Oscar de la Renta frock and Miu Miu sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In April, the “Wolves” singer showed off her street style as she left a pilates class in a plunging black Brandy Melville shirt with a Free People Ditsy denim jacket and coordinating black high-waisted leggings from Puma. She polished off the casual gym look with cozy gray shearling Ugg slippers.

Selena Gomez leaves a pilates class wearing Ugg shearling slippers. CREDIT: Splash News

In March, the “Spring Breakers” actress was spotted attending Los Angeles’ March For Our Lives protest in a low-key ensemble consisting of a classic black and white striped T-shirt teamed with light-wash cigarette jeans, black socks and her go-to sneaker of 2018 so far, Puma’s popular Basket silhouette.

Selena Gomez at the L.A. March for Our Lives gun protest yesterday. CREDIT: Splash

Later that night, Gomez was snapped leaving The Nice Guy in L.A. after grabbing dinner while wearing a flirty designer outfit featuring a bright red Celine wrap skirt and Dior J’adior logo ribbon slingback pumps. A $78 Daydreamer Tom Petty Damn The Torpedo Rebel cropped tee and Jennifer Fisher Baby Samira silver hoop earrings completed her look for the evening.

Selena Gomez wearing Dior slingbacks. CREDIT: Splash News

For more of Selena Gomez’s best street style looks, check out the gallery.

