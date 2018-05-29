Sehun Serves Up Back-to-Back Best-Dressed Looks at Louis Vuitton’s Shows

If you’ve never heard of K-pop star Sehun, you’re going to want to read up.

A member of Seoul-based boy band Exo, Sehun has earned high-fashion status in his home country, serving up polished menswear looks and trendy designer accoutrements.

Now, he’s making international headlines, thanks to his appearance at Louis Vuitton’s resort ’19 show in the South of France.

At the Fondation Maeght, the South Korean talent wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit, from a fuzzy mohair sweater in bold red and white stripes down to his black velvet slippers. The Auteuil shoes came embroidered with the eponymous “Louis V.” signature asymmetrically printed on the their uppers and featured leather hand-painted outsoles. He rounded out the look with a pair of understated dark trousers.

As with his attendance at the designer’s fall ’17 show, Sehun managed to blend in with front row A-listers. At last year’s event, he looked sleek and serious with a black leather jacket thrown over a color-printed graphic shirt. Wearing trousers that were similar to those worn at the recent resort show, the musician allowed his patent Oxfords to shine bright.

Sehun at the front row of Louis Vuitton's fall '17 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

