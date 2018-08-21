See-Through Dresses With Sandals Are Trending at MTV VMAs 2018

Less is more is a refrain best used to describe carefully curated editing — minimalist style at its best. But today in New York on the pink carpet at the MTV VMAs, some stars took a sensual interpretation.

Rita Ora gave fans a barely-there look at her heels when she arrived in a black gown by Fleur du Mal with Giuseppe Zanotti’s resort ’19 Rose black satin sandals. The outfit had generous sheer paneling that gave an eyeful of her body, including her undergarment.

Rita Ora wears a gown by Fleur du Mal with Giuseppe Zanotti's resort '19 Rose black satin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj had on a bodysuit by Off-White that featured a transparent tulle skirt that put on display her sandals, which had PVC straps with buckle closures and crystal embellishments around the ankle.

Nicki Minaj wears Off-White with PVC sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It was hard to not notice Blac Chyna’s arrival in a cheeky chainmail dress that left her partially exposed from behind, and from the front it showcased her famous figure. But for footwear fans, her sparkling Louboutins weren’t overlooked. The chic heels had crisscross straps around the counter, a delicate ankle strap, and luxe-looking crystal stud embellishment across the toebed.

Blac Chyna wears Christian Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stephanie Pratt enjoyed a red-hot reunion with her fellow alums from “The Hills.” The reality TV star’s red lacy gown featured sheer paneling that revealed plenty of skin, along with a plunging split down the neckline and down the center of the skirt. The slit gave way to her sparkling, crystal-embellished sandals that featured cascading straps that wrapped above the ankle.

Stephanie Pratt CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model Shanina Shaik’s sandals peeped out from under the hem of her sensual jumpsuit. The number incorporate crystal beads and a split down to the naval.

Shanina Shaik CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish looked elegant in a sheer floor-length gown with bead detail. The comedienne completed the outfit with another subtle touch of sparkle from the crystalized heels on her Sophia Webster Effie platforms.

Tiffany Haddish wears Sophia Webster's Effie crystal platforms in black satin. CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

See more celebrities on the carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss, Ashanti & More Celebs Rock Dresses That Show Off Legs & Heels at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande Shines in Metallic Dress With Sparkling Boots & More Celebs in Metallics at MTV VMAs

Cardi B Makes a Sultry Arrival in Curve-Hugging Magenta Dress & Matching Blade Heels at MTV VMAs