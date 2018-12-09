Sign up for our newsletter today!

Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie and a Gucci-Clad Penelope Holiday Shopping

By Allie Fasanella
Scott Disick shopping in L.A. yesterday.
It’s that time of the year again and everyone’s holiday shopping, including Scott Disick. The reality star-slash-entrepreneur was spotted on daddy duty, taking his daughter Penelope shopping with his girlfriend Sofia Richie in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Disick, who toted a large Balenciaga shopping bag, dressed in an olive hoodie, jeans and gray retro-inspired Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. A classic pair of sunglasses pulled the 35-year-old father of three’s casual outfit together.

Scott Disick wearing an olive hoodie with jeans and gray Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers.
Disick’s 6-year-old daughter from his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian showed off an adorable red knit Gucci logo dress featuring crewneck and A-line skirt. The design made for little girls retails at $525. Pink fur-lined horsebit loafers embroidering with interlocking double-G pattern completed her head-to-toe Gucci look.

Meanwhile, Richie looked chic in a blue velvet coat and matching trousers that put her taut abs on display. For shoes, the 20-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie chose her go-to favorite white leather Gianvito Rossi Alise mules. The sleek style, which costs nearly $700, comes with a 4-inch stiletto heel and a classic pointy toe silhouette.

Scott Disick goes shopping with daughter Penelope Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie on Saturday.
This outing comes several days after Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself modeling a sexy dress on a bed while Disick tends to Penelope in the background. “Coparenting,” she simply captioned the shot.

Coparenting

