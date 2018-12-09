Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie and a Gucci-Clad Penelope Holiday Shopping

It’s that time of the year again and everyone’s holiday shopping, including Scott Disick. The reality star-slash-entrepreneur was spotted on daddy duty, taking his daughter Penelope shopping with his girlfriend Sofia Richie in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Disick, who toted a large Balenciaga shopping bag, dressed in an olive hoodie, jeans and gray retro-inspired Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. A classic pair of sunglasses pulled the 35-year-old father of three’s casual outfit together.

Scott Disick wearing an olive hoodie with jeans and gray Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Disick’s 6-year-old daughter from his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian showed off an adorable red knit Gucci logo dress featuring crewneck and A-line skirt. The design made for little girls retails at $525. Pink fur-lined horsebit loafers embroidering with interlocking double-G pattern completed her head-to-toe Gucci look.

Meanwhile, Richie looked chic in a blue velvet coat and matching trousers that put her taut abs on display. For shoes, the 20-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie chose her go-to favorite white leather Gianvito Rossi Alise mules. The sleek style, which costs nearly $700, comes with a 4-inch stiletto heel and a classic pointy toe silhouette.

Scott Disick goes shopping with daughter Penelope Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie on Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

This outing comes several days after Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself modeling a sexy dress on a bed while Disick tends to Penelope in the background. “Coparenting,” she simply captioned the shot.

