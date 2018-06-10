Happy Birthday Sasha Obama: 20 of Her Best Shoe Styles Through the Years

It seems like just yesterday that we were watching Malia and Sasha Obama as young kids growing up under the White House spotlight with their father, former President Barack Obama. Now, the Obama girls are growing teenagers and younger sis Sasha is celebrating her 17th birthday today.
While the almost-adult is sure to celebrate her day in style, today FN takes a look back at 20 of her best shoe moments through the years.
1. Obama’s metallic gold flats were a jazzy choice for this pretty-in-pink outfit.
2. She paired kid-friendly neutral wedge heels with her eyelet dress in 2010.
3. Her bright-colored dress and light gold wedges made for a cute mommy-and-me moment with Michelle Obama in 2010.
4. Obama’s orange, patent leather oxfords in 2011 show that she’s had an affinity for pop colors since a young age.
5. In November 2011, Obama continues her bold footwear choices with these metallic blue shoes featuring buckles.
6. Sasha and Michelle Obama do mommy-and-me style with colorful outfits, including Sasha’s orange Converse Chuck Taylors.
7. Sasha loves her Converse sneakers. Here with Michelle Obama in 2013, she mixes prints with plaid Chucks paired with floral pants.
8. The Obama daughters nail tonal dressing at the 57th Presidential Inauguration where Sasha wears a purple coat with blue flats.
9. Sasha does pop colors again in June 2013 when her yellow ballet flats coordinated with her necklace.
10. She sports Dr. Martens combat boots featuring bold yellow laces alongside President Obama and Malia Obama at the annual pardon of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 2013.
11. Sasha’s black, leather knee-high boots added edge to this look in 2015.
12. Like a true fashionista, Sasha chooses white Mary Janes to match with her dress which features a white belt. Bonus points for matching to her dog.
13. With her mint-colored shift dress in 2015, Obama donned a pair of practical nude flats.
14. She opted for crisp, white platform sandals to pair with her printed dress in August 2015.
15. Sasha does block-heeled clogs for a trip to Roswell, N.M. in June 2016.
16. Sasha Obama continues her run in wooden block heels by sporting a brown pair with a white dress in June 2016.
17. Back in Chucks, Sasha opts for a white pair to go with her white midi skirt and striped top in August 2016.
18. She pulls out platform sandals to wear with her embroidered dress while in Cape Cod in August 2016.
19. She revisits knee-high boots, this time in brown suede, while walking alongside Barack Obama in December 2016.
20. Sasha goes barefoot at the beach in Miami in 2017, while holding her sleek black sandals in hand.
