Happy Birthday Sasha Obama: 20 of Her Best Shoe Styles Through the Years

Sasha Obama attends the State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Trudeau in March 2016.

It seems like just yesterday that we were watching Malia and Sasha Obama as young kids growing up under the White House spotlight with their father, former President Barack Obama. Now, the Obama girls are growing teenagers and younger sis Sasha is celebrating her 17th birthday today.

While the almost-adult is sure to celebrate her day in style, today FN takes a look back at 20 of her best shoe moments through the years.

1. Obama’s metallic gold flats were a jazzy choice for this pretty-in-pink outfit.

Sasha Obama, in 2009, wears gold metallic ballet flats CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

2. She paired kid-friendly neutral wedge heels with her eyelet dress in 2010.

Sasha Obama wears wedges in Florida in 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

3. Her bright-colored dress and light gold wedges made for a cute mommy-and-me moment with Michelle Obama in 2010.

Barack, Sasha and Michelle Obama in Florida, August 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

4. Obama’s orange, patent leather oxfords in 2011 show that she’s had an affinity for pop colors since a young age.

Barack and Sasha Obama in March 2011. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A close-up of Sasha, left, and Barack Obama's shoes in March 2011. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

5. In November 2011, Obama continues her bold footwear choices with these metallic blue shoes featuring buckles.

Sasha Obama (right) wears metallic blue shoes alongside Barack and Malia Obama. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

6. Sasha and Michelle Obama do mommy-and-me style with colorful outfits, including Sasha’s orange Converse Chuck Taylors.

Sasha Obama, left, paired orange Converse sneakers with her colorful ensemble, April 2012. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

7. Sasha loves her Converse sneakers. Here with Michelle Obama in 2013, she mixes prints with plaid Chucks paired with floral pants.

Sasha Obama wears Converse sneakers while walking with Michelle Obama, January 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

8. The Obama daughters nail tonal dressing at the 57th Presidential Inauguration where Sasha wears a purple coat with blue flats.

The Obamas attend a church service during the 57th Presidential Inauguration. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

9. Sasha does pop colors again in June 2013 when her yellow ballet flats coordinated with her necklace.

Sasha and Malia Obama in 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

10. She sports Dr. Martens combat boots featuring bold yellow laces alongside President Obama and Malia Obama at the annual pardon of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 2013.

Sasha Obama, left, wears Dr. Martens combat boots in November 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

11. Sasha’s black, leather knee-high boots added edge to this look in 2015.

Barack and Sasha Obama, March 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

12. Like a true fashionista, Sasha chooses white Mary Janes to match with her dress which features a white belt. Bonus points for matching to her dog.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family portrait, April 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

13. With her mint-colored shift dress in 2015, Obama donned a pair of practical nude flats.

Sasha Obama wears nude ballet flats, June 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

14. She opted for crisp, white platform sandals to pair with her printed dress in August 2015.

Sasha Obama sports white platform sandals in 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

15. Sasha does block-heeled clogs for a trip to Roswell, N.M. in June 2016.

Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama in June 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

16. Sasha Obama continues her run in wooden block heels by sporting a brown pair with a white dress in June 2016.

Sasha Obama sports block heel sandals in June 2016 alongside sister Malia. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

17. Back in Chucks, Sasha opts for a white pair to go with her white midi skirt and striped top in August 2016.

Sasha Obama sports Converse Chuck Taylors in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

18. She pulls out platform sandals to wear with her embroidered dress while in Cape Cod in August 2016.

Sasha Obama sports platform sandals alongside Barack Obama in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

19. She revisits knee-high boots, this time in brown suede, while walking alongside Barack Obama in December 2016.

Barack and Sasha Obama in December 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

20. Sasha goes barefoot at the beach in Miami in 2017, while holding her sleek black sandals in hand.

Sasha Obama on the beach, January 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

