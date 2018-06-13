Sarah Jessica Parker Hits the Streets in Glittery Heels That Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in New York wearing a floral dress and shining heels.

Sarah Jessica Parker has done it again.

SJP was spotted Wednesday in New York leaving her apartment on the way to “The Today Show” wearing a pair of sparkling, silver and purple SJP Collection heels. The pointed-toe shoes feature a square buckle and a lofty heel; they’re a look that her “Sex and the City” character, Carrie Bradshaw, could pull off.

Parker rocked her effortlessly blown out hair and seemed at ease leaving her West Village brownstone.

Sarah Jessica Parker seen in New York wearing glittering heels. CREDIT: Splash

The actress recently published her first title to her imprint, SJP for Hogarth “A Place for Us”by Fatima Farheen Mirza.

Mirza’s book centers around an Indian family reconciling for their daughter’s wedding and has gained acclaim from Buzzfeed to the New York Times.

Parker has been out and about promoting the novel, which went on sale Tuesday.

According to the publisher’s website, Parker is “directly involved in the editorial and publishing process for each book issued under her imprint, with her vision providing the editorial foundation for each publication.”

Want more?

3 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Stepped Out Looking Like Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker Will Open First Permanent New York SJP Collection Boutique at South Street Seaport

Sarah Jessica Parker Adds Sparkle to Her Subway Ride in Shoes From Her Own Collection