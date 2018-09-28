Sarah Jessica Parker Has a ‘Sex & the City’ Reunion at the New York City Ballet

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t one to miss out on a night of high fashion and society — especially when she’s the chair of the event — but she wasn’t the only “Sex and the City” star who attended last night’s glamorous bash at the New York City Ballet.

At the Fall Fashion Gala, SJP arrived with husband Matthew Broderick in arm. Paparazzi snapped photos of the style icon wearing a dramatic red gown that allowed her shoes to peek through a higher-cut front.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a red gown and matching heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

The gown featured puffed shoulders with matching wrist cuffs as well as a high-low bottom that put SJP’s heels on display. It was everything that could’ve been expected from a Carrie Bradshaw look: red, pointed-toe, high-heeled — and, most importantly, sparkly.

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s red heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Also attending the event at Lincoln Center was Mikhail Baryshnikov — better known as Aleksandr Petrovsky (or “The Russian”), Parker’s love interest on hit TV series “Sex and the City.”

Baryshnikov looked quite dapper in a suit with his wife and former dancer, Lisa Rinehart. Rinehart also followed in SJP’s footsteps, wearing a pair of sparkling heels to accent her gown.

Mikhail Baryshnikov with his wife, Lisa Rinehart, at the New York City Ballet Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

