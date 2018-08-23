Sarah Jessica Parker Twirls in Pajamas and Neon Pink Heels in the Street

Sarah Jessica Parker twirled in the streets while sporting pajamas and pumps from her eponymous label yesterday in New York.

The “Sex and the City” star, who was shooting a campaign for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, looked stylish in a silky, mustard-colored pajama set that consisted of a floral long-sleeved shirt and striped bottoms.

Sarah Jessica Parker twirling at a photo shoot. CREDIT: Splash News

Parker added a neon pop to her look with her accessories, wearing bright pink pointy-toe pumps from SJP Collection.

Sarah Jessica Parker in her pajamas and pink pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The fuchsia pumps feature a satin upper and a 4-inch heel, with a padded insole for increased comfort.

Parker accessorized with a clutch in the same candy pink shade, also from SJP Collection.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

This is not Parker’s first time taking to the New York streets to shoot a campaign for Intimissimi — and the stylish actress sported shoes from her own collection at the last shoot.

The 53-year-old wore sparkly pointy-toe pumps with a silky black pajama set — opened to reveal a sultry black lace bra top — on two different occasions in June. For that campaign, the actress posed in front of a taxicab and stood on a red carpet as photographers snapped away.

While Parker is unlikely to wear pajamas to a real-life red carpet event, she does frequently choose shoes from SJP Collection for those occasions. The star takes a hands-on approach when it comes to her brand, doing everything from designing product to helping customers in her New York stores.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Is a Glitter Queen in These Extra Sparkly Silver Booties

Sarah Jessica Parker Hits the Streets in Glittery Heels That Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve