Sarah Jessica Parker Reminisces About ‘Hocus Pocus’ in an Enchanting Look

Like many Halloween movie fans, Sarah Jessica Parker thinks back on “Hocus Pocus” with fond memories. The actress reminisced about her days as witch Sarah Sanderson in the popular film, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, during her appearance on the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

While most of us remember curling up on the couch and having a crush on a cat aka Thackery Binx, Parker remembers flying on her broomstick.

“I loved flying,” she said about filming “Hocus Pocus.” “It was marvelous. They’d call ‘cut’ and maybe go to lunch or change the lens, and I would just stay up there.”

She said she was able to hide a copy of The New York Times in her 17th-century costume and would read the paper as she was attached to a harness and wire during breaks.

For her late-show appearance, Parker was decked out in head-to-toe glitter. She wore a pink sparkling Emilia Wickstead dress and metallic Ulla Johnson coat. She accessorized with her own SJP Collection shoes.

Wearing the Naomi peep-toe pump style, her shoes glittered in a metallic gold and silver print. Plus, the shoes are available in stores at her New York pop-up, located on 6 W. 52nd St. and at her boutique in the Seaport district.

