Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Bangin’ New ‘Do & Sparkly Pumps on ‘Fallon’

Sarah Jessica Parker spotted leaving her home in New York. Splash

Sarah Jessica Parker is changing things ups in new year.

After sharing a cryptic post featuring freshly chopped hair simply captioned “not saying anything” on Instagram a couple days ago, the iconic “Sex and the City” star debuted a shorter, blonder haircut complete with bangs on Tuesday.

Spotted heading out for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her hit HBO show “Divorce,” the 52-year-old shoe designer showed off her brand new look courtesy of her go-to hairstylist, Serge Normanton, on the streets of New York yesterday.

SJP headed to her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Splash

Outfit-wise, the actress-turned-designer opted for pieces in the gray and silver family, pairing light-wash gray skinny jeans with a shimmering silvery sequined-embellished top and a charcoal cashmere and wool blend blazer-coat from Alexander Wang.

Meanwhile, the mom of three — who founded her eponymous footwear line, the SJP Collection in 2014 — pulled her chic wintery look together with a pair of pointed smokey-colored sparkly pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York. Splash

During SJP’s interview with the comedian, the style icon shared with Fallon that the secret to making her 21-year-marriage last beyond “good fortune” is “remembering that the things that don’t matter, don’t matter.” Check out the full clip and her new bangs below.

