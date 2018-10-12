Sarah Ferguson Pairs Emerald Green Dress With Croc Pumps at Daughter Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York — also widely known by the moniker Fergie — turned heads upon arriving at her daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding today.

The mother of the bride was captured looking excited for the special day as she made her way into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with her other daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson wearing an emerald green Emma Louise Design dress and a matching Jess Collett wide-brim hat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ferguson, 58, donned a vivid emerald green design, courtesy of a local company called Emma Louise Design. The elegant dress featured a satin-trimmed collar, a wrap-style bodice, a form-fitting skirt landing just above her knees and an asymmetrical train.

Fergie also showed off a matching wide-brim hat by Jess Collett and a vintage caramel-colored Manolo Blahnik clutch bag that her late mother, Susan Barrantes, carried at her own wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

The Duchess of York gives a wave to cameras and onlookers as she ascends the steps of the chapel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of York pulled her bright look together with a pair of emerald earrings and pointy nude crocodile-stamped pumps featuring a cut-out heel design and a fringe tassel detail.

Sarah Ferguson wearing nude crocodile-stamped stilettos featuring a fringe tassel detail on the heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

