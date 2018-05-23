Sandra Bullock’s All-Black Outfit Sparkles With Delicate Rainbow Crystal Sandals

While Sandra Bullock has remained relatively low-key in recent years since adopting two children, we’ve been seeing more and more of her lately as she’s been promoting her new summer flick, “Ocean’s 8,” which co-stars Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and more.

Sandra Bullock after a special screening of 'Ocean's 8.' CREDIT: Splash

The 53-year-old Academy Award-winning actress kept things cool in a black jumpsuit featuring cut-out open shoulders paired with slinky crystal-embellished black sandals while making her way to a special screening of the hotly anticipated film in New York last night.

Bullock wore her hair in casual waves for the occasion and accessorized with delicate earrings. Her stiletto sandals were undoubtedly the star of her ensemble, boasting three sultry straps decorated with crystal studs. The style also featured a black platform and a sky-high heel.

A close-up look of Bullock's embellished sandals. CREDIT: Splash

“Ocean’s 8” is an all-female spinoff of “Ocean’s Eleven,” which starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt in 2001. Bullock plays the lead role of Debbie Ocean — the sister of Clooney’s character, Danny Ocean — who assembles a team to pull off a heist at the annual Met Gala. Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter also co-star.

Catch the film in theaters June 8.

Prior to last night’s screening, Bullock and other members of the cast gathered for a press conference at the Met.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin’s Over $1,000 Crystal Gucci Sandals Steal the Show at the 2018 Infinity Awards

See What Rihanna Has Been Wearing on the Set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Meghan Markle Is Still in Bridal Mode at Her First Outing as Duchess of Sussex