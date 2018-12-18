Sandra Bullock Channels the Red Dancing Lady Emoji for ‘Bird Box’ Screening

Sandra Bullock was a vision in red as she stepped out in New York last night for a special screening of her new movie, “Bird Box.” Looking perfectly festive for the holiday season, the 54-year-old actress wore a glamorous crimson halterneck gown draped with a matching fur coat. The bold dress, which featured a voluminous ruffled skirt, is part of Australian designer Martin Grant’s spring ’19 collection.

Bullock accessorized with a chic pair of red Christian Louboutin peep-toe sandals. The stiletto-heel shoes were detailed with a simple knot on the vamp. She styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted bob and wore a fiery red lipstick to match.

Sandra Bullock dazzles in red at a New York screening of “Bird Box.” CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner also stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last night to talk about her new film. She was spotted arriving at the TV studio dressed in another plush fur coat — this time a striking mustard yellow style — and an Elenareva black and white polka-dot one-shoulder dress. She completed her edgy look with black leather over-the-knee boots. Le Silla’s popular EVA style features a 4-inch stiletto heel and pointy toes.

Sandra Bullock wears Le Silla over-the-knee boots in New York. CREDIT: Jo Robins/Shutterstock

In the post-apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box” (based on the 2014 Josh Malerman novel of the same name), Bullock plays a woman who must lead a group of children through a forest and river blindfolded to avoid a supernatural entity that takes the appearance of its victims’ worst fears and causes them to commit suicide. The film is set to begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 21.

