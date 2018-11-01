Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye West and Lil’ Pump for Halloween Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters weren’t the only ones in the family partaking in all of the Halloween festivities last night: Saint West and Reign Disik dressed up, too — and in Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezys.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter Wednesday night to show off both Saint West and Reign Disick wearing an epic getup inspired by Kanye West and Lil’ Pump’s comically oversize looks in their “I Love It” music video. The kids wore enormous, rectangle-like designs paired with grown-up Yeezy styles. Rein wore “Butter” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, while Saint slipped into a pair of fabric slides — perhaps the same ones that were too small for Ye.

Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

The Halloween spirit was felt by other kids in the family as well: North West and Penelope Disick dressed as coordinating water bottles inspired by Ye and Lil’ Pump’s “I Love It” performance that took place earlier on “Saturday Night Live” in September. KKW captioned the photo “Sparkling & Still,” referencing the lyrics from the raunchy track between the rappers.

Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

In other Adidas Yeezy related news, two pairs of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is confirmed to drop next month along with a brand new iteration of the Yeezy 500. More info the release details are available here.

